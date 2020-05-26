Zimbabwe: Money Changers Switch to One Money, Zipit As RBZ Enforces Restrictions On EcoCash

25 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Foreign currency dealers in this eastern border city have switched to the use of the One Money mobile money platform to buy hard currency from individuals as the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) piles more pressure on the more popular EcoCash.

The local currency has been rapidly sliding against the US dollar and RBZ governor John Mangudya has partly blamed foreign currency dealers using EcoCash of causing the decline of the Zimbabwe dollar through illicit deals.

The RBZ's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has since written to EcoCash chief executive Natalie Jabangwe and Eddie Chibi, a director, warning they faced penalty charges for allegedly destabilising the country's economy through their failure to manage the system and curb illegal foreign currency trade.

However, investigations by NewZimbabwe.com revealed that alert money changers were migrating from Ecocash to One Money mobile money platform to cover their tracks and possible arrests.

The One Money and Zipit platforms are also gaining popularity with individuals selling foreign currency as they offer high rates compared to Ecocash.

On Saturday, dealers were paying ZWL63 to US$1 on One Money, ZWL$60 for Zipit, and ZWL$58 on Ecocash.

A local money changer who declined to be named said they have switched to One Money due to uncertainty and restrictions on EcoCash imposed by the RBZ.

"It's difficult to deal with Ecocash these days, most accounts were frozen and we are now skeptical," the money dealer said.

Another money changer who only identified himself as Fantan said he was now opting for Zipit and One Money platforms as they were fewer inconveniences in using them compared to EcoCash.

One Money is owned by the country's second-largest mobile service provider NetOne, a State-owned company.

"One Money is better and more people are migrating to NetOne. Ecocash is giving us problems and our agent lines are being frozen without notice. Last time I lost quite a substantial amount of money when my account was blacklisted," said Fantan.

Other illegal money traders said although EcoCash has more subscribers compared to NetOne, its war with the RBZ was impacting heavily on their operations and they were now opting to use Zipit and One Money.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Cloud Hangs Over Tanzania's COVID-19 Data Updates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.