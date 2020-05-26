Ghana: Togbe Afede Donates to 250 Muslim Families in UER

Bolgatanga — The President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV has donated food items to 250 Muslim families in the Upper East Region to support them in the Ramandan fasting.

The President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs and Paramount Chief of Naga Traditional Area, Naba Bosingo Olando Ayamga Awuni III and the Paramount Chief of the Sakoti Traditional area, Naba Segri Bewong, jointly presented the items including 20 bags of rice, 20 bags of sugar and 10 packs of tea on behalf of Togbe Afede XIV to the Upper East Regional Chief Imam at the central mosque in Bolgatanga on Wednesday.

The President of the National House of chiefs who is also the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State also used the occasion to urge the Muslim communites in the region to ensure that they sent their children to school and ensure that they complete.

While appealing to the Muslim clergy to adhere to all the protocols of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Togbe Afede XIV, called on the Regional Chief Imam and the entire Muslim community to use the festive period to pray for the leadership of the country to govern the country very well into prosperity.

The Regional Chairman of the Peace Council, Alhaji Sumaila Issaka, called on the Chief Iman and other leadership of the Muslim communities to preach to the youth not to allow themselves to be used by selfish politicians to cause trouble in this year's election.

The Upper East Regional Chief Imam, Alhaji Yussif Adam, who paid a tribute to the President of the National House of Chief for the kind gesture, promised that the items would be distributed fairly to Muslim communities, especially the vulnerable.

He assured Togbe Afede XIV that he would act on his request and further prayed for the leadership of the country including the President and his Vice, Ministers of State and Members of Parliament as well as against the COVID-19.