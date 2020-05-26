Ghana: Mobile Money Vendor Shot Dead At Kyobariyiri

26 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lydia Darlington

Wa — A 30-year-old mobile money vendor has been shot dead at Kyobariyiri in the Jirapa municipality of the Upper West Region by armed men, who attacked and robbed him on his way home from work.

The deceased, Emmanuel Baba-Ennawuori, was pronounced dead at the Jirapa Hospital, where he was rushed, after sustaining gunshot wounds.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times at Wa the Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, said that the robbers attacked the deceased and Emmanuel Mwinnuore, who were on a tricycle en route at Kyobariyiri around 9pm on Friday.

He stated that the victims were stopped by the robbers, who were wielding firearms and took a bag belonging to the deceased, which contained money and other items.

The robbers, according to the Insp Boateng, were angered when Mr Mwinnuore who was riding the tricycle crashed their unregistered Sanya motorcycle with the tricycle and fired shots at the two.

"The shots left wounds on the two victims, leaving Mr Mwinnuore unconscious. The robbers after firing the shots fled into the bush with their booty," he stated.

Insp Boateng said the police rushed to the scene of the crime upon a tip-off and met the two injured persons, who were immediately rushed to the St Joseph Hospital for treatment.

He indicated Mr Baba-Ennawuori was pronounced dead whilst Mwinnuare was admitted at the hospital.

The Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Francis Aboagye Nyarko indicated that he had directed the Municipal Police Command to step up patrols in remote areas to protect lives.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

