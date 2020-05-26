Ghana: Landlord Arrested for Killing Tenant

A landlord, who allegedly shot and killed his tenant over rent payment, at Ofankor in Accra, on Sunday, has been arrested by the police.

Stephen Nana Kankam, suspect, who is in the custody of the police, was said to have murdered Benjamin Okyere, 31-year-old musician, for refusing to vacate a room he rented two years ago from him.

Police have retrieved four spent shells of AA cartridges from the suspect's resident at Spot M near Ofankor.

The Head of Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday.

She said on May 24, 2020, at about 1:45p.m the victim, who was unconscious, was escorted by residents to the police station with multiple gunshot wounds on his body.

DSP Tenge said the residents reported to the police that on same day at about 1:33p.m the victim's landlord shot the deceased for refusing to vacate a room he rented from him.

She said police rushed the victim to the Police Hospital, Accra, but he was pronounced dead on arrival, and the body was deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

DSP Tenge said that when the police led by the District Police Commander, DSP George Asare went to the crime scene, they saw blood at the entrance of the main gate of the rented apartment of the deceased.

DSP Tenge said four spent shells of AA cartridges were retrieved at the scene, and the suspect was arrested at his residence at Spot M, Ofankor.

DSP Tenge said a search in his room revealed two pump action guns loaded with seven and eight rounds of cartridges respectively, and 32 live cartridges.

In another development, DSP Tenge said the Korle Bu District Police arrested six persons for failing to comply with the imposition on social gathering at Korle Bu, in Accra.

She explained that on May 24 at about 4p.m the Korle Bu District Police Commander DSP Cephas Edzeani led the police to arrest suspects, who were among people engaging in sporting activities at the beach and others on the street, against social gathering directives.