Western Sahara: President Mnangagwa - Zimbabwe Confirms Position On the Right of Western Sahara to Self-Determination

25 May 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Harare (Zimbabwe) — The President of Zimbabwe, H.E. Emmerson Mnangagwa, reaffirmed on Sunday his country's position in favour of the right of the people of Western Sahara to self-Determination.

Speaking on the occasion of Africa Day, H.E. President Mnangagwa stated that "Zimbabwe continues to reaffirm its position on the right of Western Sahara to self-determination."

He further indicated that "the cruel disposition of occupation and exploitation of a people by another, organized as foreign occupying power under whatever guise must be permanently expunged from our continent."

"As we commemorate Africa Day, for us in Zimbabwe, we are reminded that we were not alone in our struggle for independence.

Africa stood by us. Unity and solidarity was a cornerstone in our victory. As the late Julius Nyerere, said "without unity there is no future for Africa".

Indeed in the case of South Africa, President Mnangagwa adds "Africa's solidarity and unity was decisive under the organized and determined coordination of the front line states. This was a resilient coalition of Pan African sister republics who faced head on the vicious colonial and Apartheid forces until the freedom of South Africa in 1994."

Now, he asserted "almost the whole continent of Africa has been rid of colonialism and Apartheid, with the exception of Western Sahara." (SPS)

090/500/60

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: Western Sahara

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Cloud Hangs Over Tanzania's COVID-19 Data Updates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.