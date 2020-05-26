Western Sahara: President Mnangagwa - Zimbabwe Confirms Position On the Right of Western Sahara to Self-Determination

Harare (Zimbabwe) — The President of Zimbabwe, H.E. Emmerson Mnangagwa, reaffirmed on Sunday his country's position in favour of the right of the people of Western Sahara to self-Determination.

Speaking on the occasion of Africa Day, H.E. President Mnangagwa stated that "Zimbabwe continues to reaffirm its position on the right of Western Sahara to self-determination."

He further indicated that "the cruel disposition of occupation and exploitation of a people by another, organized as foreign occupying power under whatever guise must be permanently expunged from our continent."

"As we commemorate Africa Day, for us in Zimbabwe, we are reminded that we were not alone in our struggle for independence.

Africa stood by us. Unity and solidarity was a cornerstone in our victory. As the late Julius Nyerere, said "without unity there is no future for Africa".

Indeed in the case of South Africa, President Mnangagwa adds "Africa's solidarity and unity was decisive under the organized and determined coordination of the front line states. This was a resilient coalition of Pan African sister republics who faced head on the vicious colonial and Apartheid forces until the freedom of South Africa in 1994."

Now, he asserted "almost the whole continent of Africa has been rid of colonialism and Apartheid, with the exception of Western Sahara." (SPS)

090/500/60