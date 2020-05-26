Ghana: 1st Lady Donates 1,000 Bags of Cement to NABH

26 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Abigail Annoh

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has through her foundation donated 1000 bags of cement to the National Association of Beauticians and Hairdressers (NABH) for the construction of an ultramodern training centre.

The centre, sited at Ashalaja Denhyira, a suburb in the Greater Accra Region will serve as a one-stop hub for industry players and allied associations to shore up their business and effectively compete in the changing world of work.

The Rebecca Foundation made the donation in collaboration with CBI Ghana Limited (Supacem), a cement manufacturing company based in Tema.

At a brief handing over ceremony yesterday, Press Aide to the First Lady, Mr Richard Darko indicated that the gesture was in response to an appeal made by the association at its recently held Salon Academy.

He expressed the First Lady's commitment to support the growth of the industry as it greatly contributes to the country's socio-economic growth.

"This is an industry that provides huge employment opportunities to our teeming youth and we are happy to extend a helping hand to you today," Mr Darko noted.

Managing Director for CBI Ghana Limited, Frederick Albrecht expressed his joy that his outfit could support the Rebecca Foundation to make the donation a reality.

"I am glad to be part of this wonderful donation and I know it will go a long way to help this wonderful ambition to build a school for the future," he said.

On her part, the National President of the Association, Mrs Joyce Lamptey, receiving the donation on behalf of her colleagues thanked the First Lady and CBI Ghana Limited for their kind gesture.

"I want to express my heart felt gratitude to the First lady, Mrs Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo and CBI Ghana Limited and we promise to put this into good use.

"I must say we are truly grateful and we will not disappoint you. God richly bless you," she said.

