Ghana: Adug Donates Items Worth Gh¢40,000 to Chief Imam

The Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana (ADUG), has donated quantities of items to the National Chief Imam in support of this year's Ramadan Fast.

Worth GH₵40,000.00, the items included bags of rice, cartons of milk, tin tomatoes, mackerel, bags of sugar, and gallons of cooking oil.

Presenting the items, the National President of ADUG, Mr Eric Kweku Boateng said the items were to support the Chief Imam and the entire Muslim community towards the fastening.

He explained that the union deliberately chose to donate to the Chief Imam specifically because he was a leader who many call upon and it was appropriate that he was supported to enable him to assist the people.

Mr Boateng noted that the Chief Imam had become an epitome of love and peace in the country and required the support and recognition that he deserved.

"We ask you to pray for us to ensure that the union is blessed likewise the whole Ghana," he emphasised.

On his part, the National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu expressed his appreciation to the union for the donation, stressing that "He who fails to so appreciation cannot do same onto God".

He said the items came at the right time and it would help a lot in the fast.

Sheikh Sharubutu explained that the month of Ramadan was the month that God brought in the Qu'ran and any person who donated during that period would receive Allah's blessings in multiple folds.

He said Allah had blessed Ghana with religious tolerance and it was important that countries around Ghana would have to emulate the example and live in peace.

Touching on the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, he said the outbreak would come to an end and it would be a victory for the whole world.