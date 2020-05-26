Ghana: Adug Donates Items Worth Gh¢40,000 to Chief Imam

26 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Cliff Ekuful

The Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana (ADUG), has donated quantities of items to the National Chief Imam in support of this year's Ramadan Fast.

Worth GH₵40,000.00, the items included bags of rice, cartons of milk, tin tomatoes, mackerel, bags of sugar, and gallons of cooking oil.

Presenting the items, the National President of ADUG, Mr Eric Kweku Boateng said the items were to support the Chief Imam and the entire Muslim community towards the fastening.

He explained that the union deliberately chose to donate to the Chief Imam specifically because he was a leader who many call upon and it was appropriate that he was supported to enable him to assist the people.

Mr Boateng noted that the Chief Imam had become an epitome of love and peace in the country and required the support and recognition that he deserved.

"We ask you to pray for us to ensure that the union is blessed likewise the whole Ghana," he emphasised.

On his part, the National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu expressed his appreciation to the union for the donation, stressing that "He who fails to so appreciation cannot do same onto God".

He said the items came at the right time and it would help a lot in the fast.

Sheikh Sharubutu explained that the month of Ramadan was the month that God brought in the Qu'ran and any person who donated during that period would receive Allah's blessings in multiple folds.

He said Allah had blessed Ghana with religious tolerance and it was important that countries around Ghana would have to emulate the example and live in peace.

Touching on the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, he said the outbreak would come to an end and it would be a victory for the whole world.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Europe Changes Short-term Visas Rules for Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.