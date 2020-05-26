Ghana: Vivo Energy Installs 3 Water Storage Tanks for Handwashing At K'dua Market, Lorry Park

Oil marketing company, Vivo Energy Ghana, has installed three water storage tanks and hand washing facilities at the Koforidua Central Market and lorry parks to ensure regular supply of water for hand washing to aid the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Eastern Region.

The team further donated boxes of hand washing soaps, tissue paper, nose masks, hand sanitisers and four foot-operated hand washing facility to the market and lorry parks.

Additionally, infrared temperature guns were also presented to the New Juabeng Municipal Assembly.

Undertaken in partnership with its retailers, the initiative forms part of Vivo Energy Ghana's Retailer Sustainability Programme, launched to support efforts to fight the disease from the country and support local communities.

Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Ben Hassan Ouattara, said the company was committed to supporting the government's efforts against the virus to ultimately bring life back to normalcy.

"As an energy company, we care about our people, customers and communities and believe that the Vivo Energy Retailer Sustainability Programme will help to reach, protect and minimise the impact of this life-threatening virus on people, especially those in our rural communities", he said.

He further urged the beneficiaries to use the items for its intended purpose while observing the announced safety protocols and directives on social distancing and wearing of nose masks.

Municipal Chief Executive of New Juaben South Assembly, Isaac Appaw-Gyasi, expressed gratitude to Vivo Energy Ghana and its retailers for the intervention at the markets and lorry parks to help curb the spread ofCOVID-19 in Koforidua and its environs.

"The gesture is timely and I must commend Vivo Energy Ghana and its retailers for the intervention. I am hopeful that this support will help curb the spread of the virus among residents and commuters who use the lorry parks. I want to urge everyone to use the facilities anytime they visit these places to reduce the cases in the region", he advised.

Nana Ama Bonsu, Queen of the Koforidua Central Market, said the installation of the water storage tanks would help solve the water shortage at the market, especially during this period where water was an essential element in the prevention of COVID-19.

For his part, the Eastern Regional Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Johnson Kyereh, urged his members to continue to patronise Shell fuels and engine oils to support the company's initiative.

Since its launch, the Retailer Sustainability Programme has supported various entities including the National Commission for Civic Education (NNCE), Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region, Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern Region, Kenyasi Health Centre and Ahinsan Camp Prison in the Ashanti Region.