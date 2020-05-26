Ghana: G. O. Sports Academy Backs Women in Leadership

Women have been given managerial roles in G.O Sports Academy and its affiliate football clubs - Oti United FC and Avatime FC.

"So far, they have demonstrated copiously that when they are given the opportunity, they can excel in football management and administration."

President of G.O Sports Academy, George Ofori, who doubles as Chief Executive of the above clubs, made this assertion in an interview with the Times Sports at the weekend.

He said he had set the pace by engaging women in such taxing positions - challenging other club owners in the country, especially in Oti and Volta regions, to follow his example.

Under his leadership, Anthonia Krapah became Financial Controller of G.O. Sports Academy and Manager of Oti United FC with Love Sika Agbalekpor as the General Manager of G.O. Sports Academy and Manager of Avatime FC.

"Though the two clubs are young, the lady managers have worked together so nicely that you would think the clubs have been in existence for a long time," Mr Ofori remarked.

Their hard work, he pointed out, had propelled the Academy's expansion into four regions in two years.

Mr Ofori said he had not regretted giving the opportunity to the two women and encouraged more club owners to try more ladies in club leadership positions.

By her new role, Ms Agbalekpor has also added to her laurels as the Financial Secretary of the Volta Regional Juvenile Clubs Owners Association of Ghana (JUCOAG).