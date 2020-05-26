Ghana: COVID-19 Business Tracker Survey Begins Today

26 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A national survey that aims to track and access the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on small, medium and large scale establishments operating in the country begins today.

The exercise that ends on June 20, is being conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the World Bank (WB).

A statement issued by the Government Statistician Professor Samuel Kobina Annim in Accra yesterday said the survey (business tracker) would involve the use of telephone interview for data collection and would identify and measure the impact of the virus.

It said the exercise would also assess measures put in place by businesses to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 as well as efforts to build better recovery for businesses.

The outcome of the survey, it said would enable government and development partners come out with measures to alleviate the impact of the disease on businesses.

According to the statement, the results from the survey would inform policy directions in protecting jobs and safeguarding progress of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The findings, it said, would also provide insights into keeping the promise of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) alive as a tool to handle future pandemics and protect jobs/businesses.

He assured owners of establishments that information provided on businesses will not be disclosed to anyone or entity in any form while the data collection did not require payment of money, and under no circumstance should an establishment be required to pay any amount to any person.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Europe Changes Short-term Visas Rules for Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.