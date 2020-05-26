Ghana: COVID-19 Business Tracker Survey Begins Today

A national survey that aims to track and access the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on small, medium and large scale establishments operating in the country begins today.

The exercise that ends on June 20, is being conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the World Bank (WB).

A statement issued by the Government Statistician Professor Samuel Kobina Annim in Accra yesterday said the survey (business tracker) would involve the use of telephone interview for data collection and would identify and measure the impact of the virus.

It said the exercise would also assess measures put in place by businesses to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 as well as efforts to build better recovery for businesses.

The outcome of the survey, it said would enable government and development partners come out with measures to alleviate the impact of the disease on businesses.

According to the statement, the results from the survey would inform policy directions in protecting jobs and safeguarding progress of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The findings, it said, would also provide insights into keeping the promise of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) alive as a tool to handle future pandemics and protect jobs/businesses.

He assured owners of establishments that information provided on businesses will not be disclosed to anyone or entity in any form while the data collection did not require payment of money, and under no circumstance should an establishment be required to pay any amount to any person.