West Africa: Implement Ecowas Veterinary Pharmaceutical Protocol in Livestock Sector

The Women in Poultry Value Chain (WIPVaC), has called for the speedy implementation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Veterinary Pharmacy Protocol in the country.

The group, which is an umbrella organisation of women poultry value chain actors, believe that supporting the implementation of the ECOWAS

Veterinary Pharmaceutical Protocol will allow Ghana's livestock sector actors to prioritise action that safeguards the development of the livestock value chain.

The National President of the apex body of Women in Poultry Value Chain (WIPVAC-Apex), Mrs Victoria Norgbey in a statement said the government's agricultural productivity programmes such as the Rearing for Food and Jobs stand to increase its impact following the implementation of the protocol.

"Animal health is human health; hence the speedy implementation of the protocol is paramount to the health of consumers and the time is now," she said.

She explained that as the world was increasingly inter-connected, emerging and re-emerging animal diseases in one country could potentially constitute a threat to global health security.

"Lack of appropriate policy response mechanisms makes the sector vulnerable to morbidity and mortality and puts pressure on health systems, as well as, significant economic losses to countries by way of losing animal trade, travel and loss of economic opportunities," he said.

The protocols

During its Sixty Fifth Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers held in 2010, the ECOWAS created and set rules, establishing Community Procedures for Management of Veterinary Drugs and Biologicals.

The directive known as Directive C/DIR. 1/11/10 on ECOWAS Veterinary Pharmacy and Regulation C/REG 22/11/10 appreciates the fact that handling of veterinary drugs and biological issues is not homogenous in the region and there was the need to harmonise legislations and regulations in the region to properly address animal production and health challenges.

Mrs Norgbey explained that speedy and effective implementation of this protocol was critical because it would safeguard the interest of livestock farmers, veterinary authorities and the general public against adulteration, misleading claims and inappropriate use of veterinary products (which also affects human health) as well as facilitate inter and intra-state trade in veterinary drugs and biological.