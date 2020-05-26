Ghana: KBTH Gets New Mammography

26 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Benedicta Gyimaah Folley

The Radiology Department of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), has procured a new mammography from Africana Healthcare.

The 1,900,000 Euro device is an X-ray that detects and diagnoses breast disease in women.

The head of the department and consultant radiologist at KBTH, Dr Klenam Dzefi-Tettey, said the new machine would help curb breast cancer scourge in the country.

She said the absence of the device had for the past years affected operations of the hospital as patients had to be referred to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital for mammographic breast cancer services.

Breast cancer, Dr Dzefi-Tettey, explained was a major contributor to cancer-related deaths among women worldwide, despite the numerous measures employed to prevent and manage the disease, and stressed that the machine would be of immense benefit to the hospital.

"I will advise women above 40 years with or without family history of breast cancer infections to do periodic check up to ensure that they are free from the disease as the breast cancer rate is increasing," she said.

Dr Dzefi-Tettey said "some of the breast cancer cases reported is in the worse stage when the cancerous cells have spread to other parts of the body. When this happens we refuse to do any surgery and only take patients through chemotherapy treatment just to expand the lifespan of patients," he explained.

Dr Dzefi-Tettey reiterated the need for survivors of breast cancer to educate others on the disease to prevent them from contracting it since "breast cancer is not a death sentence and can be cured."

He appealed to women with breast cancer to seek early treatment, and assured that the hospital would regularly maintain the machine.

Mohamed Elikaliouby, the General Manager for Africana Healthcare, a consultant for the provision of the equipment, expressed gratitude to the hospital for contacting it for the delivery, which had a year's warranty for the hospital to enjoy after purchase.

