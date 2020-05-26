Ghana's COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Now 6,808

26 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jonathan Donkor

Ghana's COVID-19 recoveries has increased from 1,998 to 2,070 following the declaration of 72 more people free of the virus.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the country has also recorded 125 new cases of the disease increasing the national case count to 6,808.

Per the service's update yesterday, 67 of the new cases were from the Western Region with the affected areas including Wassa East, Ahanta West, Ellembele, Jomoro, Shama , Mpohor, Prestea and Sekondi Takoradi.

Some 38 new cases were also recorded from Korle Klottey, Weija Gbawe, Kpone Katamanso and Ledzokuku in the Greater Accra Region whereas 13 were recorded in the Ashanti Region, seven from the Central Region, and one from Western North Region.

Greater Accra remains the epicentre for coronavirus in the country with 4,836 cases followed by Ashanti 1,062; Central, 306; Western, 277; Eastern, 106; Western North, 62 and Volta, 47.

Northern has 36; Oti, 26; Upper East, 26; Upper East, 26; Upper West, 21; North East, two, and Savannah and Bono with one case each. Ahafo Region and Bono East Regions remain without any case.

Of the 6,808 cases recorded in the country, 15 are in critical condition.

According to the GHS portal, 198,175 tests have been conducted on 197,194 persons with majority of them; 142,483 from contact tracing.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Europe Changes Short-term Visas Rules for Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.