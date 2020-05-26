Ghana's COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Now 6,808

Ghana's COVID-19 recoveries has increased from 1,998 to 2,070 following the declaration of 72 more people free of the virus.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the country has also recorded 125 new cases of the disease increasing the national case count to 6,808.

Per the service's update yesterday, 67 of the new cases were from the Western Region with the affected areas including Wassa East, Ahanta West, Ellembele, Jomoro, Shama , Mpohor, Prestea and Sekondi Takoradi.

Some 38 new cases were also recorded from Korle Klottey, Weija Gbawe, Kpone Katamanso and Ledzokuku in the Greater Accra Region whereas 13 were recorded in the Ashanti Region, seven from the Central Region, and one from Western North Region.

Greater Accra remains the epicentre for coronavirus in the country with 4,836 cases followed by Ashanti 1,062; Central, 306; Western, 277; Eastern, 106; Western North, 62 and Volta, 47.

Northern has 36; Oti, 26; Upper East, 26; Upper East, 26; Upper West, 21; North East, two, and Savannah and Bono with one case each. Ahafo Region and Bono East Regions remain without any case.

Of the 6,808 cases recorded in the country, 15 are in critical condition.

According to the GHS portal, 198,175 tests have been conducted on 197,194 persons with majority of them; 142,483 from contact tracing.