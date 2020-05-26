Ghana: 2 Nabbed for Stealing 3 Goats

26 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Two persons have been nabbed by the police for allegedly stealing three goats from Bawjiase in the CentralRegion.

Tetteh Nortey, 35, and Isaac Mensah, 20, are in custody assisting the police in investigations,

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Central Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said on May 25, 2020, at about 4a.m, the police at Kasoa New Market stopped and searched a Kia Morning Taxi cab with registration number GW 9911-18 with suspects Nortey and Mensah on board.

DSP Oppong said the search on the car revealed three life goats concealed in the boot of the vehicle, and upon interrogation, the suspects confessed they stole the goats from Bawjiase.

DSP Oppong appealed to the public to collaborate with the police in combating crime in the country.

