Ghana: Eastern, Western Naval Commands Benefit From Zoomlion Disinfection Exercise

26 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Western Naval Command (Sekondi) of the Ghana Navy yesterday benefited from Zoomlion voluntary disinfection exercise.

The exercise, which formed part of the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR), was targeted at containing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic at the command.

As early as 6a.m., Zoomlion had arrived at the command with logistics including mechanised road sweepers, 3 Aptomizer Boom spraying machines, knapsack spraying machines, among others to undertake the exercise.

Over 100 personnel who took part in the exercise sprayed the commands barracks, and its various offices, while the mechanised sweeping machines disinfected open spaces and the entire environment.

In addition, about eight of the command's vessels were disinfected.

Sharing his observations after the exercise, Flight Officer Commanding (FOC) the Western Naval Command, Commodore E.A. Kwafo, described the exercise as a "thorough" one.

He thus commended the company for extending its free disinfection exercise to his command.

Earlier, Zoomlion last Friday, disinfected the barracks, park and various offices of the Eastern Naval Command (Tema Naval Base). 2blk navy ships at the Tema Harbour Berth 9-- Gns eshworp.37 and Gns Bonsup.31-- also benefited from the exercise.

Addressing journalists after the exercise, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) the Eastern Naval Command, Commodore Samuel Walker, was full of praise for Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

"This whole exercise started via just a phone call from the general headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces--just last weekend. And Zoomlion followed it up with a coordinating conference a couple of days ago," he disclosed.

According to him, he was quite impressed when he received the operational instructions for the exercise.

"They were here on time and carried out the exercise with military precision and professionalism, adding that, 'I have no doubt in my mind that they have some military background'," Commodore Walker indicated.

He said that personnel at the command were strictly observing all the COVID-19 protocols.

Commodore Walker further noted the navy had deployed personnel along the country's beaches to help enforce the COVID-19 safety protocols.

He gave an assurance that his command will not relent in its efforts to enforce the COVID-19 preventive protocols that have been instituted.

"We have deployed our personnel along the beaches, adding that for the Eastern Naval Command our area of responsibility stretches from Winneba-Aflao," he said.

Thus, he said, his command has had interactions with the fisher-folks as well as the chiefs in these areas, indicating that the cooperation has been cordial so far.

However, he explained that because navy officers cannot patrol the beaches 24/7, they have given residents along the beaches special phone numbers to enable them report any person engaged in activities contrary to any of the safety protocols.

"We have also been working with the MCEs to enforce the protocols and carrying out patrols within the Tema metropolis. And of course, when you are coming to the base it is mandatory for every person, irrespective of your background, to wear nose mask and go through the protocols before you enter this place," Commodore Walker averred.

On her part, the National Coordinator for the Zoomlion Disinfection Exercise, Lola Asiseh Ashitey, disclosed that after the Eastern Naval Command, her outfit will move to the Western Command, Takoradi, and disinfect there too, adding that eight more navy ships will also be disinfected.

She assured that Zoomlion Ghana Limited will stop at nothing to render its services to the country.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Europe Changes Short-term Visas Rules for Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.