Ghana: 12 COVID-19 Patients At VR National Medical Village and Innovation Centre Responding to Treatment

All the 12 COVID-19 patients currently at the National Medical Village and Innovation Centre, at Adaklu-Wumenu, near Ho, are responding to treatment effectively.

They include three men and eight women.

Among them is one journalist, a police recruit, an accountant and a carpenter.

The patients also include housewives, a businessman, pensioner and nurses and one Nigerian painter.

These were made known yesterday (Sunday) when the management of the centre granted the Ghanaian Times permission to visit the place.

Dr Bless Tege, one of the medical officers at the centre told this reporter that the cases were all from various parts of the Volta Region, including Hohoe, Ho, Aflao and Kpando.

She said that the youngest patient was 21 years old, while the oldest was 74.

According to her, most of the cases were within the 25-30 years age group.

The medical officer told this reporter that the 31-capacity centre which was the brainchild of the Minister of Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu began operations on April 17.

The initial patients of five Nigerians at the centre recovered rapidly and had been discharged, she disclosed.

Dr Tege gave the assurance that the dignity of the COVID-19 patients was highly respected at the centre, with each of them provided with a 45" television set, while those who had no cellular phones were provided with handsets to enable them to be in constant touch with their families.

"Other patients with laptop computers are working from their cubicles," according to Dr Tege.

The centre which covers 22 acres has a recreational park, a pharmacy, nurse's changing room, doctors' restroom and stores among other units.

At the nursing station, doctors and nurses monitor patients around the clock from a screen connected to CCTV cameras.

The centre is managed jointly by the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH), University of Health and Allied Science (UHAS) Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Dr Tege said that so far the centre had received 28 COVID-19 cases, out of which 15 had recovered, with one death.

Throwing more light on the single death at the centre, the medical officer explained that the deceased was a 60-year-old woman who was a diabetic patient with stroke, hypertension and heart problems.

Meanwhile, Dr Lord Mensah, Director of Medical Affairs, said that the management team at the centre met every day to review the COVID-19 cases to ensure that no stone was left unturned in the treatment of the patients.

He insisted that the recovery rate was very encouraging, "and we expect more recoveries even in a week".