Ghana: COVID-19 Presidential Team, Sports Stakeholders Discuss Future

The Presidential team on the COVID-19 met key stakeholders in sports in the country at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday, May 21, to discuss issues bothering on the possibility of re-opening sporting activities in the country.

Led by Prof. A. Asamoa Baah and Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, the team solicited ideas, suggestions and steps being taken by the leadership of the sporting fraternity in order to ensure a safe environment for all, when the restrictions placed on sporting activities are eased or lifted.

Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Prof. Peter Twumasi, who represented the Minister for Youth and Sports, set the tone for the discussion by highlighting key areas captured in a document on proposed protocol measures that could be implemented in all the state- owned sporting facilities in order to ensure safety for all.

He also touched on the cost implications with regard to the proposal.

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, who also spearheads the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF), Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, led some association heads to present a proposal which is advocating for the easing of restrictions on sporting activities, in order to allow athletes and coaches to resume their training schedules.

Their concerns were that training sessions are devoid of crowding and can be done whiles observing all the protocols needed to stay safe from the COVID 19 pandemic.

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Kurt Okraku, also headed his team to present a proposal on football, in which he indicated their preparedness to play the game behind closed doors in the interim till the COViD-19 situation normalises.

Dr Adams Baba of the FA's medical outfit also presented a proposal on health measures they intended to roll out when the restrictions are lifted.

According to the Public Relations Department of the NSA, in summary, the Presidential team on the COVID-19 pandemic had a fruitful discussion with major stakeholders in sports in Ghana and promised to deliver their concerns and suggestions to the appropriate quarters.