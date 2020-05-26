Ghana: Yoruba Chiefs, 6 Institutions Donate Gh¢375,000 to COVID-19 Nat'l Trust Fund

26 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yaw Kyei

The Yoruba Council of Chiefs in Ghana and six institutions, yesterday donated a total of GH¢375,000 to the Covid-19 National Trust Fund established by the government to cater for the poor and vulnerable persons affected by the coronavirus disease(COVID-19) pandemic.

The Yoruba Council of Chiefs in Ghana led by their Asiwaju (leader), Alhaji Musah Baba, donated GH¢20,000 and 500 5KG bags of rice.

The Government Board Chairpersons of State Entities under (SIGA), led by the Chairperson of the Minerals Commission, S. K. Boafo, presented GH¢200,000 and Eckankar Ghana Satsang Society through their President, Aspect Caiquo, and in the company of Madam Charlotte Asante, the Immediate Past President, presented a cheque for GH¢10,000 to the fund.

The Staff of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, led by the Director, Administration, Harold Agyeman, and accompanied by the Director, Europe, Miss Dorris Brese, and Director II, Administration, Mrs Akosua Okyere Badoo, presented GH¢20,000 to the fund.

The Social Needs Foundation of GUOOF, through Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dennis Vormawor, presented a cheque for GH¢25,000 to the fund.

A seven-member delegation of the Grand Lodge of Ghana, led by its Grand Master, Naval Captain Kwadjo Adunkwa Butah, donated GH¢100,000

As part of the donations, a Ghanaian businessman based in Nigeria, Dr Armed Vanderpujie, donated $20,000.00 to the fund.

Mr Enoch Osei Mensah, the Director of Protocol, at the Office of the Vice President, and Chief of Ejura in the Ashanti Region, presented the cheque to the fund on behalf of the businessman.

Archbishop Justice Offei Akrofi, a member of the board of trustees for the Covid-19 National Trust Fund, received the donations on behalf of the fund.

He expressed appreciation to the donors and gave the assurance that the monies will be used for the benefit of the needy and vulnerable in communities.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Europe Changes Short-term Visas Rules for Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.