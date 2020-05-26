Ghana: Yoruba Chiefs, 6 Institutions Donate Gh¢375,000 to COVID-19 Nat'l Trust Fund

The Yoruba Council of Chiefs in Ghana and six institutions, yesterday donated a total of GH¢375,000 to the Covid-19 National Trust Fund established by the government to cater for the poor and vulnerable persons affected by the coronavirus disease(COVID-19) pandemic.

The Yoruba Council of Chiefs in Ghana led by their Asiwaju (leader), Alhaji Musah Baba, donated GH¢20,000 and 500 5KG bags of rice.

The Government Board Chairpersons of State Entities under (SIGA), led by the Chairperson of the Minerals Commission, S. K. Boafo, presented GH¢200,000 and Eckankar Ghana Satsang Society through their President, Aspect Caiquo, and in the company of Madam Charlotte Asante, the Immediate Past President, presented a cheque for GH¢10,000 to the fund.

The Staff of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, led by the Director, Administration, Harold Agyeman, and accompanied by the Director, Europe, Miss Dorris Brese, and Director II, Administration, Mrs Akosua Okyere Badoo, presented GH¢20,000 to the fund.

The Social Needs Foundation of GUOOF, through Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dennis Vormawor, presented a cheque for GH¢25,000 to the fund.

A seven-member delegation of the Grand Lodge of Ghana, led by its Grand Master, Naval Captain Kwadjo Adunkwa Butah, donated GH¢100,000

As part of the donations, a Ghanaian businessman based in Nigeria, Dr Armed Vanderpujie, donated $20,000.00 to the fund.

Mr Enoch Osei Mensah, the Director of Protocol, at the Office of the Vice President, and Chief of Ejura in the Ashanti Region, presented the cheque to the fund on behalf of the businessman.

Archbishop Justice Offei Akrofi, a member of the board of trustees for the Covid-19 National Trust Fund, received the donations on behalf of the fund.

He expressed appreciation to the donors and gave the assurance that the monies will be used for the benefit of the needy and vulnerable in communities.