Malawi: Mutharika Set to Notify Judicial Service Commission On MEC Chair Appointment

State House says President Peter Mutharika will this week inform the Judicial Service Commission on the appointment of a Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson following the resignation of Jane Ansah.

Registrar of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal and the High Court of Malawi Agnes Patemba: Waiting notification letter

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani could however not give the exact day when the letter would be given to the commission as dates for the June 23 Constitutional Court sanctioned presidential poll draws closer.

After getting the notification letter, the commission, headed by the Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda would select names of three judges which will be sent to the President for the appointment.

"The President is treating the matter with the urgency it deserves," said Kalilani.

Judiciary spokesperson Agnes Patemba said the commission can kick-start the process of selecting the MEC chairperson only after getting the notification letter.