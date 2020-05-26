Malawi: Mutharika Set to Notify Judicial Service Commission On MEC Chair Appointment

26 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

State House says President Peter Mutharika will this week inform the Judicial Service Commission on the appointment of a Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson following the resignation of Jane Ansah.

Registrar of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal and the High Court of Malawi Agnes Patemba: Waiting notification letter

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani could however not give the exact day when the letter would be given to the commission as dates for the June 23 Constitutional Court sanctioned presidential poll draws closer.

After getting the notification letter, the commission, headed by the Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda would select names of three judges which will be sent to the President for the appointment.

"The President is treating the matter with the urgency it deserves," said Kalilani.

Judiciary spokesperson Agnes Patemba said the commission can kick-start the process of selecting the MEC chairperson only after getting the notification letter.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Cloud Hangs Over Tanzania's COVID-19 Data Updates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.