Tunisia: Libyan Crisis At Heart of Saied/Erdogan Phone Call

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied said on Monday in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyib Erdogan that the solution to get out of the crisis in Libya can only be within the framework of international legitimacy, peaceful and interlibyan.

"Tunisia is the most affected country by the Libyan crisis and the Tunisians are concerned by the situation in this neighbour country," Saied pointed out, recalling that peoples of both countries have always been united.

The phone call also turned on the Palestinian crisis, Saied pointed to the need for stronger stands against the crimes committed on the Palestinian territories.

Besides, the two presidents voiced hope that the Tunisian and Turkish peoples, as well as all the humanity succeed to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and its impacts.

On this occasion, Saied thanked Turkey for the recently sent aid to Tunisia as part of efforts to combat the spread of the virus, a Presidency of the Republic press release reads.