Tunisia: Libyan Crisis At Heart of Saied/Erdogan Phone Call

26 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied said on Monday in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyib Erdogan that the solution to get out of the crisis in Libya can only be within the framework of international legitimacy, peaceful and interlibyan.

"Tunisia is the most affected country by the Libyan crisis and the Tunisians are concerned by the situation in this neighbour country," Saied pointed out, recalling that peoples of both countries have always been united.

The phone call also turned on the Palestinian crisis, Saied pointed to the need for stronger stands against the crimes committed on the Palestinian territories.

Besides, the two presidents voiced hope that the Tunisian and Turkish peoples, as well as all the humanity succeed to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and its impacts.

On this occasion, Saied thanked Turkey for the recently sent aid to Tunisia as part of efforts to combat the spread of the virus, a Presidency of the Republic press release reads.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Cloud Hangs Over Tanzania's COVID-19 Data Updates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.