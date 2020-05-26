Africa: 57th Africa Day - Solidarity Concert to Fight COVID-19

For the first time, manifestations throughout the continent and beyond were through video conferences with Cameroonians artist taking an active part in the event.

The 57th Anniversary of Africa Day has been celebrated throughout the continent with the President of South Africa and Chair of the African Union (AU), Cyril Ramaphosa calling for greater solidarity among African countries in the fight against Covid-19. In a congratulatory message to President Paul President on the occasion of the May 20 National Day commemoration, the President of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat appreciated the Support of FCFA One billion given by Cameroon Government to the African Union's Solidarity Fund to Fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, President Ramaphosa who delivered a message of support on the Africa Day Solidarity concert for the COVID-19 response fund said, there is no time to waste in putting hands on deck in order to chase the pandemic out of the continent. He added that, the untold human and economic chaos being inflicted on the continent by the pandemic warrants an aggressive response. Other speakers who took to the rostrum in the different platforms like the AU Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat, the President of the Pan African Women Association, Ms Eunice Ipinge, and the AU Youth Envoy, Ms Aya Chebbi also lauded strategies being put in place by the organization to curb the disease. Artists who participated at the Solidarity show entitled; "Together As One, Together Is Wan" included: Osvalde Lewat Film director and photographer, raising musicians like Daphne, Salatiel among others.

Commemorated on May 25th, Africa Day was established after the leaders of the 32 independent African states signed a founding charter in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia back in 1963. It was established with the aim of promoting political, economic and social integration among the family of African States, and to eradicate colonialism, apartheid and neo-colonialism from the African continent. It was transformed from the Organization of African Unity (OAU), to the African Union on 09 July 2002 in Durban, South Africa, to achieve greater unity, cohesion and solidarity between African countries and nations.

This year's celebration which coincides with South Africa's one-year tenure as Chair of the African Union is celebrated under the theme: "Silencing the Guns, Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa's Development and intensifying the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic".

The celebration of Africa Day provides an opportunity to promote African unity, deeper regional integration and recommit Africa to a common destiny. At press time, celebrations of Africa Day continued throughout the night with a concert on a number of platforms anchored by various entities from the continent and across the world. The concert is aimed at raising funds directed to the AU COVID-19 fight.