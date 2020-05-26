Tunisia: COVID-19 - Zero Infection Cases Reported in Tunisia On May 25, Recoveries Up to 919 (Health Ministry)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that zero COVID-19 infection cases was recorded on May 25, out of 660 conducted screening tests, including 2 as part of follow-up of active cases.

As such, the tally still stands at 1,051 confirmed infection cases out of all 48,476 screening tests conducted since the start of the pandemic last March.

The number of recoveries rose to 919, the number of those still infected and under health care is down to 84, including only 3 currently hospitalised and the number of deaths caused by the virus stands at 48.