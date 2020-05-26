South Africa: Two Arrested for Trying to Smuggle Drugs Worth R10 Million Into SA From Mozambique

A man and woman were caught attempting smuggle R10 million worth of crystal meth drugs into South Africa.

The two were travelling together in a truck from Mozambique to South Africa when they were nabbed at the Lebombo border post near Komatipoort on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said police and SARS customs officials were conducting their normal duties when a white mini truck pulling a trailer, en route from Mozambique, stopped at the border to be processed.

"The vehicle was searched, and officials discovered makeshift compartments in both the truck and trailer stashed with suspected drugs as well as bottles of illegal liquor. Preliminary investigation indicates that the occupants were planning to smuggle the drugs from Mozambique into the country before being intercepted," said Hlathi.

Hard at work

Hlathi said law enforcement officers, including soldiers, have been hard at work enforcing lockdown regulations and addressing all crimes in general in Mpumalanga.

Mpumalanga provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma applauded the law enforcement officers for their resilience and vigilance at the border, which resulted in the arrest.

Zuma warned criminals that security agencies were equal to the task and were not only focusing on enforcing lockdown regulations, but also in combating all criminal activities.

The arrested two, aged 48 and 50, are expected to appear in the Komatipoort Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, facing charges of being in possession of drugs and illicit liquor.

Hlathi said they could not rule out the possibility of an additional charge of dealing in drugs.

Source: News24