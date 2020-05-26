South Africa: Two Arrested for Trying to Smuggle Drugs Worth R10 Million Into SA From Mozambique

25 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

A man and woman were caught attempting smuggle R10 million worth of crystal meth drugs into South Africa.

The two were travelling together in a truck from Mozambique to South Africa when they were nabbed at the Lebombo border post near Komatipoort on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said police and SARS customs officials were conducting their normal duties when a white mini truck pulling a trailer, en route from Mozambique, stopped at the border to be processed.

"The vehicle was searched, and officials discovered makeshift compartments in both the truck and trailer stashed with suspected drugs as well as bottles of illegal liquor. Preliminary investigation indicates that the occupants were planning to smuggle the drugs from Mozambique into the country before being intercepted," said Hlathi.

Hard at work

Hlathi said law enforcement officers, including soldiers, have been hard at work enforcing lockdown regulations and addressing all crimes in general in Mpumalanga.

Mpumalanga provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma applauded the law enforcement officers for their resilience and vigilance at the border, which resulted in the arrest.

Zuma warned criminals that security agencies were equal to the task and were not only focusing on enforcing lockdown regulations, but also in combating all criminal activities.

The arrested two, aged 48 and 50, are expected to appear in the Komatipoort Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, facing charges of being in possession of drugs and illicit liquor.

Hlathi said they could not rule out the possibility of an additional charge of dealing in drugs.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Cloud Hangs Over Tanzania's COVID-19 Data Updates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.