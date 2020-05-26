Malawi: Student Jailed for Defiling Girls

Lilongwe — The Lilongwe First Grade Magistrate Court on Wednesday sentenced a form one student at Mitundu Secondary School to 10 years in prison for defiling two girls aged seven and 11.

The convict, Connex Mpira, aged 18, was found guilty of two counts of defilement.

The court heard through State Prosecutor, Sub-Inspector Leonard Chabwera that the student defiled the victims on May 15 this year in a house of one of the victim's parents.

"Mpira was caught in the act by a passerby following the victims' cries for mercy," Chabwera said.

Mpira admitted to the charges and asked for leniency saying he was young and a student.

The state pleaded with the court to impose harsh sentences on the accused, arguing he was answering two counts and that he should serve his sentences consecutively.

First Grade Magistrate Chakaka Nyirenda, however, rejected the state's argument saying the court would rather settle for concurrent sentence.

He ordered Mpira to spend the next 10 years in prison for the first count and another seven years for the second count but both sentences to run concurrently.

Mpira comes from Phirilankhondo Village in the Area of Traditional Authority Chadza in Lilongwe District.