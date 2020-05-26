Namibia: SA Pace Bowler Joins Namibia

THE Namibian national cricket team has been strengthened by the recent arrival of the young pace bowler Ruben Trumpelmann.

Trumpelmann, who only turned 22 on 1 February, was born in South Africa, but is eligible to play for Namibia since his father was born in Windhoek.

He grew up in Pretoria and after school went on to represent South Africa Universities as well as a South African Invitational side.

In November 2017 he made his senior debut for Northerns in the Cricket South Africa One Day Challenge series at the age of 19, and has since gone on to play 17 first class matches, taking a total of 41 wickets, with a best performance of four wickets for 27 runs.

He is also quite a handy batsman, having scored 345 first class runs at an average of 20,29, with a highest score of 73.

At a net session with the national team last week, Trumpelmann said that the Namibian coach Pierre de Bruyn and his assistant Albie Morkel, whom he knew from Northerns, had played a big role in convincing him to play for Namibia.

"My dad was born in Windhoek, so I always knew about my link to Namibia but I never thought about it much. Then in September last year I saw Albie (Morkel) at the airport and he said why don't I consider playing for Namibia, because Namibia by then had gained One Day International status. Pierre (de Bruyn) was also a big motivator so I decided to join Namibia," he said.

Trumpelmann made a promising debut for Namibia in a T20 series against Ireland A in Pretoria in February this year, taking two wickets for 21 runs in the first match that Namibia won by three wickets.

He followed that up with 2/25 in the second T20 test and 1/38 in the third, with Ireland A winning both matches and eventually winning the series 4-1.

Trumpelmann has since moved to Windhoek where he has joined his team mates as the prepare for the T20 World Cup in October. He said he was excited to be a member of the Namibian squad and looking forward to the World Cup.

"So far things have gone very well, I enjoy the team environment and I feel at home. We have a good culture and have a chance of pulling off a surprise or two during the first round at the World Cup, and from there anything is possible," he said.