Malawi: Over 210 Members From Opposition Parties Defects to DPP in Chitipa

Chitipa — Over 210 members from opposition political parties in Chitipa, Sunday announced their defection to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

This development followed the defection of some United Transformation Movement (UTM) members to DPP who they announced Saturday during the DPP's rally in Karonga.

Welcoming the members at a rally which DPP held at Chitipa Boma, DPP Regional Governor for the North, Rev. Christopher Mzomera Ngwira said the development was a clear manifestation that the DPP was popular in the district and the region as a whole.

"This is an indication that come June 23, 2020 when the country will have fresh presidential election, DPP will amass a lot of votes from the district as the party has always proved to be development conscious in serving the needs for the citizenry," he said.

Ngwira said the DPP has implemented a lot of development projects in the district, hence the people's confidence in the party's leadership.

"We have received members from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM to DPP, this is an indication that the party have followers across the country and that we are going to triumph come June 23," he added.

The Governor said the party within a short period has provided people in the district with among other others, potable water through Kalenge Water Supply Project, improved road network and electricity through Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP).

Ngwira assured people in Chitipa of government's continued focus in developing the district, citing construction of Chitipa-Mbilima Road which would connect the Republic of Tanzania, Chitipa- Nthalire Road, a bus depot and stadium as Chitipa Boma as some of the projects which are in the pipe line.

Taking advantage of the rally, a top DPP supporter, Leston Mulli donated K3million to Chitipa Football Club and pledged his continued support towards the team.

DPP SecretaryGeneral, Grezelder Jeffrey advised people in the district to rally behind Prof. Peter Mutharika during the forth coming fresh presidential election, describing Mutharika as a true democratic who takes citizenry issues to heart.

Sub- Traditional Authority (STA) Mwakabanga commended the DPP led government for the construction of Kasama Technical College, Chisenga Girls Boarding Secondary School, and Kalenge Water Supply Project among others.