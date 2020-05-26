Tunisia: Six Men Die From Methanol Poisoning in Kairouan

Tunis/Tunisia — Six persons from Hajeb Layoun (Kairouan governorate) died after drinking tainted homemade alcohol (cologne containing a large quantity of toxic methanol).

Five men died on Monday (3 at Ibn Jazar hospital in Kairouan, 1 in Hajeb Layoun hospital and 1 in his house). A sixth man also died on Tuesday morning at the Farhat Hached hospital in Sousse, Local Health Director Hamdi Hadhri told TAP.

At least 32 people were poisoned in Hajeb Layoun after drining cologne on Sunday. six died and 26 have been hospitalised in Sousse (6), Nabeul (1), Tunis (2), Mahdia (1), Kasserine (3), Sidi Bouzid (1), and the remaining at the Ibn Jazar hospital in Kairouan. Their helath status is more or less serious.

A man and a woman suspected of selling to the victims cologne mixed with an abnormal quantity of Methanol were arrested on Monday in Hajeb Layoun.

Police units had seized 87 litres of cologne in their possession, Kairouan governor Mohamed Bourguiba told TAP.