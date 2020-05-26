Tunisia: Six Men Die From Methanol Poisoning in Kairouan

26 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Six persons from Hajeb Layoun (Kairouan governorate) died after drinking tainted homemade alcohol (cologne containing a large quantity of toxic methanol).

Five men died on Monday (3 at Ibn Jazar hospital in Kairouan, 1 in Hajeb Layoun hospital and 1 in his house). A sixth man also died on Tuesday morning at the Farhat Hached hospital in Sousse, Local Health Director Hamdi Hadhri told TAP.

At least 32 people were poisoned in Hajeb Layoun after drining cologne on Sunday. six died and 26 have been hospitalised in Sousse (6), Nabeul (1), Tunis (2), Mahdia (1), Kasserine (3), Sidi Bouzid (1), and the remaining at the Ibn Jazar hospital in Kairouan. Their helath status is more or less serious.

A man and a woman suspected of selling to the victims cologne mixed with an abnormal quantity of Methanol were arrested on Monday in Hajeb Layoun.

Police units had seized 87 litres of cologne in their possession, Kairouan governor Mohamed Bourguiba told TAP.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Cloud Hangs Over Tanzania's COVID-19 Data Updates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.