Nigeria: Nigerien Among 83 Almajirai Returned to Kebbi From Kano

Birnin Kebbi — Kebbi State Commissioner for Health, Mohammed Jafar, says 83 Almajirai, including a national of Niger Republic, have been repatriated to the state from Kano State.

Jafar, who is also the chairman of the state task force on COVID-19, made this known on Monday shortly after he received the returned Almajirai in Birnin Kebbi.

The Commissioner, however, said he could not explain the reason for including a foreign national among the Almajiria of Kebbi State origin that were returned to the state.

He said before the Almajirai were returned to the state, they were quarantined for two weeks in Kano.

This, he said, indicated that the Kebbi State government was receiving Almajirai that were free of coronavirus as they were tested and all their results turned negative.

He said the returned Almajirai would immediately be reunited with their parents and that the chairmen of their respective local government councils were already on ground to receive them.

"Of the Almajirai returned to the state, the chairmen of Birnin Kebbi and Kalgo will each take delivery of 10 Almajirai; Kandi, Argungu and Maiyama LGAs would receive 18, 13 and 28 sets of Almajirai respectively while Jega, Yelwa and Niger Republic received one each," he added.