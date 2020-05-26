Nigeria: Nigerien Among 83 Almajirai Returned to Kebbi From Kano

25 May 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Aliyu M. Hamagam

Birnin Kebbi — Kebbi State Commissioner for Health, Mohammed Jafar, says 83 Almajirai, including a national of Niger Republic, have been repatriated to the state from Kano State.

Jafar, who is also the chairman of the state task force on COVID-19, made this known on Monday shortly after he received the returned Almajirai in Birnin Kebbi.

The Commissioner, however, said he could not explain the reason for including a foreign national among the Almajiria of Kebbi State origin that were returned to the state.

READ: We will jail parents who enroll children into Almajiri system - El-Rufai

He said before the Almajirai were returned to the state, they were quarantined for two weeks in Kano.

This, he said, indicated that the Kebbi State government was receiving Almajirai that were free of coronavirus as they were tested and all their results turned negative.

He said the returned Almajirai would immediately be reunited with their parents and that the chairmen of their respective local government councils were already on ground to receive them.

"Of the Almajirai returned to the state, the chairmen of Birnin Kebbi and Kalgo will each take delivery of 10 Almajirai; Kandi, Argungu and Maiyama LGAs would receive 18, 13 and 28 sets of Almajirai respectively while Jega, Yelwa and Niger Republic received one each," he added.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Cloud Hangs Over Tanzania's COVID-19 Data Updates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.