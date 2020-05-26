Malawi: Mob Kills Suspected Criminal in Mulanje

26 May 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Blackson Mkupatira

Mulanje — An angry mob in Mulanje has killed a 25-year-old man identified as Christopher Elias over allegations that he broke into two shops at Chinakanaka Trading Centre on Thursday night.

Mulanje Police Public Relations Officer, Gresham Ngwira confirmed the development, saying the deceased was caught in the act by some people who screamed for help.

"Following this, an angry mob descended on Elias and severely assaulted him," said Ngwira.

Ngwira said police on routine patrols were then alerted and hurried to the scene where they found Elias in pains.

"They took him to Mulanje District Hospital where he died upon arrival," he said. "Postmortem conducted at the hospital established that death was due to loss of blood, secondary to head injuries."

Meanwhile, Ngwira said police have instituted investigations to arrest the culprits.

Elias hailed from Nakutho Village in the area of Senior Chief Chikumbu in the district.

