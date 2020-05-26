South Africa: Makhanda Residents Without Water Again As Treatment Works Fail

25 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Makhanda has suffered a second big water outage in a month as the town's waterworks failed. Some areas have been without water for five days now. This comes after countless efforts and millions of rands have been spent to fix the waterworks.

Residents in parts of Makhanda in the Eastern Cape have not had water for five days after the town's main water treatment works failed on 20 May 2020.

At a time when the government is asking residents to regularly wash their hands, cable theft and vandalism also led to other parts of the Eastern Cape experiencing water outages.

Residents of Makhanda East have been without water for the past five days. This is the second time during May that problems at the waterworks - that were extensively refurbished in January 2019 - have caused water outages in the town.

The erratic supply of clean drinking water was one of the grounds on which the Unemployed People's Movement (UPM) obtained an order in the Makhanda High Court that the municipal council should be dissolved "forthwith". Last week, Judge Igna Stretch refused both the provincial government and the Makana municipality leave to appeal this ruling.

Eastern Cape...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

