Tanzania: Tira Advises Insurance Beneficiaries On Compensation

26 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) has advised insurance beneficiaries not to sign a discharge voucher if not satisfied with compensation indicated in a document to proceed with a process of lodging complaints.

It stated in a compensation form that a specified amount of money will be payable to a customer who is acknowledgeable about the money by signing the form.

TIRA Central Zone Manager, Stella Rutaguza gave the advice recently pointing out that the discharge voucher, which serves as evidence of payment, was the culmination of an insurance claim.

"We've received a number of complaints from insured persons over dissatisfaction with compensation after they have signed the discharge voucher," said Ms Rutaguza in an interview with ' Daily News.'

Ms Rutaguza explained that the discharge voucher was used by an insurance firm as evidence for defence when an insured person lodged complaints to TIRA over dissatisfaction with compensation.

"There is no way for such cases to be decided in favour of the complainant after signing the discharge voucher," she stressed.

Ms Rutaguza said insurance firms should make payment within 45 days after an insured person signed the discharge voucher, saying an insured person could lodge complaints to TIRA over delays in compensation payment.

"Some insurance firms take advantage of insured persons who are uninformed over terms and condi- tions in an insurance agreement to delay compensation," said the TIRA Central Zone boss.

Ms Rutaguza said an insured person should review an insur- ance contract before signing the document to be aware of the rights, saying the insurance beneficiaries should keep well the document.

"This is an important document which will be presented to an in- surance firm or authorities for decision over complaints," she said.

Ms Rutaguza said it was vital for every member of the public to join insurance services to get compensation, pointing out among the insurance types as vehicle insurance, health insurance and property insurance.

"The property insurance, for instance, provides protection against risks to property, such as fires, thefts and damage," she said.

