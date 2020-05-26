Tanzania: Public Urged to Stick to Virus Preventive Measures

SUSTAINED adherence to Covid-19 preventive measures dominated key messages during Eid Al-fitr celebrations and Sunday services, with the religious leaders reminding Tanzanians to con- tinue praying for the country.

Tanzania, which has al- ways sought divine interven- tion and maintained mild restrictions in her Covid-19 fight, has witnessed a promising slowdown in Coronavirus cases prayers, with a number of special centres for Covid-19 now empty.

Attending Eid prayer in Dodoma, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa despite disclosing statistics of patients who are still receiving treatment at various hospitals, maintained that people should continue to take measures at individual level for the country to remain safe.

The Premier asked religious leaders to frequently remind their followers about the power of prayers, for the divine intervention would heal the country.

"Number of patients has declined but still we have to continue taking measures against coronavirus," said Mr Majaliwa.

According to the Prime Minister, as of Sunday, there were only three patients of coronavirus in Dar es Salaam, 16 in Kibaha and three in Dodoma.

Equally, the Dodoma re- gional Sheikh Mustafa Rajab was of the view that corona- virus in the country has been defeated through prayers and that it is crucial for everyone to carry on bowing before the Almighty God.

He said, Covid-19 has been fought spiritually and through natural ways, thanks to good cooperation between the government, religious leaders and the general public.

"Initially, the country had three days of prayers and today (Sunday) we are con- cluding another three days of thanksgiving prayers to God, this is very important," he said.

Unlike other countries, Tanzania avoided any form of lockdown as the government insisted all citizens to keep observing social distance, wash hands by soap and running water, using hand sani- tisers as well as wearing face- masks.

At the St Alban Anglican Church in Dar es Salaam, Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Prof Palamagamba Kabudi delivered a message from President Magufuli, in which he reiterated his call that Tan- zanians should not downplay Covid-19.

He urged the public to continue taking preventive measures against the pan- demic, which has so far killed over 350,000 people globally.

"The government is doing its part on fighting Covid-19, and the people should also bear in mind that they have a role to play by adhering to the recommendations by health experts and the government," he said.

The minister was of the view that Covid-19 will leave Tanzanians with a good les- son of observing hygiene and self-discipline.

Similarly, the Head of Arise and Shine ministries Boniface Mwamposa said the almighty God works in mysterious ways especially through prayers.

Like others, Mr Mwampo- sa insisted on adherence to the instructions from the government and health experts on ways that can help alleviate the pandemic in the country, for a swift return to normalcy.

"Today (Sunday) is the climax of the three days for thanksgiving as suggested by President Magufuli, and this is the point where all Tanzanians are singing the one song of praising the Lord, we are grateful to have lead- ers that have fear of God," he said during the Sunday ser- vice that was live broadcast through social media.

According to official sta- tistics, the number of people infected by coronavirus so far in Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar stands at 509 with 21 deaths.