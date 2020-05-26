Tanzania: 19 Witnesses to Testify in Drug Trafficking Case

THE prosecution has lined up 19 witnesses in a trial of two drug dealers, Godluck Mbowe and Ally Mtema, who are charged with trafficking in 128.54kg of bhang.

This was revealed by State Attorney Costan- tine Kakula, for the prosecution, when presenting a memorandum of facts of the trial before the High Court's Corruption and Economic Crime Division in Dar es Salaam, last Friday.

Reading the facts in question, the trial attorney told Judge Immaculata Banzi that apart from the said witnesses, the prosecution would also have various exhibits including seven bags that were allegedly staffed with the drugs as well as Toyota IST vehicle, which is claimed to be used to convey the bhang.

During the presentation, the prosecutor claimed that the accused persons were arrested on October 15, 2017 at Kibaha kwa Mathias area by the police, who had been tipped off by informers that the two accused persons were carrying the dangerous drugs.

Explaining further, the trial attorney told the court that the accused persons, according to the tip given, were carrying the cannabis sativa drugs in the bags hidden in their Toyota IST vehicle.

It was alleged that on the day of the incident, the police at Kibamba area attempted to stop the car to no avail as the car's driver kept moving at a high speed.

"The police chased the car until when the ve- hicle crashed having veered off the road and entered into a trench.

The accused persons were thereafter arrested and subsequently a search was conducted," the state attorney told the court when reading the facts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the prosecution, the search in- volved the accused persons as well as an independent witness and the police succeeded in impound- ing seven bags allegedly containing the narcotic drugs.

A certificate of seizure, the prosecution further explained, was prepared, filled in under which both accused persons as well as the witness appended their signatures.

The trial attorney alleged before the court that during interrogations, the two accused persons con- fessed to have been found in possession of the nar- cotic drugs.

It is stated further that the said substances were handed over to the Chief Government Chemist for analysis.

The prosecution alleged a report by the government chemist confirmed that the consign- ment was bhang, which is narcotic drugs, weighing 128.54 kg.