South Africa: Police Recovered Four Firearms and Arrest On Suspect in Vanderbijlpark

26 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

An intelligence driven operation led to the recovery of four unlicensed firearms and ammunition in Vanderbijlpark last night, 25 May 2020, and one suspect arrested.

On arrival, the police members also recovered about fifty (50) stones that could be diamonds, the stones are still to be tested. The firearms will be send to Forensic Science Laboratory for ballistic testing, to determine if the firearms might have been used to commit other crimes.

The provincial management has commended the good work done by the team and urged the community to continue to work with the police to report crime.

The arrested suspect will be appearing in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates' Court soon.

