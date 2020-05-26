Malawi: 8 Patients Escape COVID-19 Isolation Centre in Blantyre

26 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A senior government official says eight people, who recently tested positive of coronavirus (Covid-19) have escaped an isolation centre in Blantyre

Blantyre district director of Health and Social Services Gift Kawalazira told the media that the eight were among 17 people who were repatriated from South Africa and tested positive of coronavirus.

They were detained at Kameza isolation centre.

"These people were tested Covid-19 at Kamuzu stadium and they all tested positive. We are now hunting for them," said Kawalazira.

He said security has now been stepped up at the Kameza Covid-19 isolation centre.

This comes barely a day when Malawi hit 100 mark of the number of covid-19 cases in the country, bringing fears that the virus might be getting out of control. Health minister Jappie Mhango said 18 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, pushing the number of the cases to 101.

He said 15 of them are those that were repatriated recently from Zimbabwe while others are a 26-year-old man who recently returned from Tanzania and a 34-year-old man who arrived recently from South Africa.

"Out of those, 35 were infected whilst outside the country while others are local cases, mostly by those who were in direct contact with those who came with the virus from abroad," he said.

Mhango said the government will continue to test those who just arrive at the borders to ensure minimal spread of the disease.

At least four people have died from the disease since it was detected in the country on April 2.

