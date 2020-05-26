South Africa: Malnutrition, Health Services and Democracy - the Responsibility to Speak Out

26 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

As I went for one of my early-morning runs last week, it was a rubbish collection day. As I panted up and down hills on the comfortable, sequestered roads around Observatory, I noticed many more people than usual foraging in the bins. These were not just waste-pickers. On that day the small army of informal workers who sift rubbish for a living was supplemented by people picking through bins for scraps of food. Household food waste was being packed into plastic bags in much the same way as a more wealthy shopper carries away foodstuffs from still well-stocked supermarkets.

My run happened to be the same morning that Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize's statement on the "misdemeanours" of Professor Glenda Grey was doing the rounds on WhatsApp. It had been released at 10:30pm on Wednesday, the night before. By the time I got home, social media was ablaze.

The hullabaloo that has followed, which has now led a large segment of the scientific and medical community to denounce the actions of a government that only a few weeks ago it was foursquare behind, is well known. But while it is right to uphold Gray's right to freedom of speech,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

