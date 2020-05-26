South Africa: Two Security Guards Arrested for Murder and Attempted Murder in Midrand

press release

Police in Gauteng arrested two security guards yesterday, 25 May 2020 at about 10:00, after a man and his friend were attacked by security guards on the R55 in Midrand.

The man led the police to the scene of crime where the body of his friend was recovered. It is alleged that the two friends were attacked by four security guards, who accused them of people who stole from Pastor Bushiri's church in Midrand.

Two other security guards are still on the run. Police are appealing to any member of the public who might have witnessed the incident, or with information that can help in the arrest of the other two security guards, to call the nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

The arrested suspects will be charged with murder and appear in the Midrand Magistrate's Court soon.