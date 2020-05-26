South Africa: Lockdown Level 3 - What's in Store

analysis

South Africa's response to Covid-19 will significantly change under Alert Level 3 as all but high-risk sectors of the economy will be allowed to resume operating. The National Coronavirus Command Council is due to unpack its plans on Tuesday but here's what we know so far.

There was a general assumption under Levels 4 and 5 of the Covid-19 lockdown that almost all economic and social activities were prohibited, except for essential services and low-risk behaviour.

That will flip under Level 3, which President Cyril Ramaphosa announced will be implemented nationwide on 1 June. While significant restrictions on social behaviour will continue, all economic activity except those deemed as high-risk will be allowed to resume.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Monday announced the country had 23,615 cases of Covid-19 and 481 deaths, a jump of 52 fatalities overnight.

The number of infections and deaths will continue to rise, but the rate of infection will now largely depend on how society implements hygiene and distancing guidelines as millions of people return to work and school.

The National Coronavirus Command Council is due to explain the Level 3 regulations in a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon, but here's what we know so...