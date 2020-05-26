Malawi: Atupele Says Insulting, Name-Calling Won't Give Opposition Victory in Malawi Fresh Polls

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance running mate Atupele Muluzi says he is not going to be distracted with continued insults and slurs directed at him by the opposition Tonse Alliance.

Atupele said this on Monday during a whistle-stop tour as opposition politicians in the opposition groupihn took turns at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre to tear him apart in name callin and political slurs.

UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati said if Atupele cannot convince his wife, Angella, to join Islam, he should not expect people to join him in the DPP-UDF alliance.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka, former president Joyce Banda and UTM president Saulos Chilima also had their turns to castigate Atupele for his decision to join forces with President Peter Mutharika in this election.

But the 41-year-old Atupele said politicians should stick to issue-based campaign.

"Let us all tell the voters what we will do for them once we are in power instead of castigating me, instead of hurling insults and slurs at me," he said.

"I am not joining that chorus of hate speeches- Sindikupanga nawo [ not party to it]," said Atupele

He expressed the concern on Monday during his campaign rallies which he held in Chiradzulu.

Atupele said whilst opposition are being all high and mighty in name-calling, attempting to guilt trip him, he stick to issue-based campaign.

He stressed that the Mutharika-led government will continue to initiate more development projects and that he had no time to trade slurs.

