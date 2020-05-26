South Africa: City of Cape Town Defends 'Dumping' of Homeless Under Bridge

25 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

The remaining homeless people at Strandfontein temporary shelter were removed on Wednesday 20 May, following a court order granted by Judge Robert Henney.

The City of Cape Town has disputed the contents of a letter sent by a lawyer representing the interests of homeless people "dumped" under a bridge at Culemborg after the closure of a temporary shelter at Strandfontein.

The City's executive director of safety and security, Richard Bosman's response on Saturday 23 May came in the wake of a letter sent by Lucien Lewin from the law firm Dingley Marshall.

Lewin's letter, on behalf of the Community Chest, follows the City's "dumping" of 178 homeless people under a bridge at Culemborg on Thursday 21 May.

Lewin requested the City to provide an undertaking by not later than Saturday 23 May to provide security to the Culemborg homeless until the quarantine assessment by the Department of Health was completed and they were able to leave the area.

The remaining homeless people at Strandfontein temporary shelter were removed on Wednesday 20 May, following a court order granted by Judge Robert Henney. The order was signed while the previous lawyer for the homeless, Sanja Bornman, from Lawyers for...

