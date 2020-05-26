Madagascar: Govt Deploys Troops, Doctors to City After Spike in COVID-19 Cases

26 May 2020
Voice of America

Madagascar is sending soldiers and doctors to the city of Toamasina in an effort to contain a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country’s second largest city.

Madagascar has confirmed 122 new cases since last Thursday.

The more than 100 soldiers sent to Toamasina are charged with keeping the peace and enforcing requirements for wearing masks and social distancing.

A spokeswoman for the anti-COVID 19 operational command center said doctors will investigate whether recent deaths on the Indian Ocean Island are due to the coronavirus or another disease.

The French News Agency (AFP) said some witness accounts revealed that bodies have turned up in the streets of Toamasina, with the cause of the deaths not known.

AFP says Madagascar Communication Minister Lalatiana Rakotondrazafy denied bodies were in the streets anywhere in the country and that reinforcements were sent to Toamasina due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Madagascar has confirmed 527 cases of coronavirus and two deaths.

Copyright © 2020 Voice of America.

