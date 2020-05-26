South Africa: Miss South Africa 2020 Top Three Will Now Represent SA At Three International Competitions

26 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

For the first time in the history of the Miss South Africa pageant, the top three finalists will represent the country at the world's three most prestigious pageants.

Previously, the Miss South Africa Organisation has sent a representative to both Miss Universe and Miss World, but will also now be fielding a candidate to Miss Supranational.

The first Miss Supranational competition began in 2009 in Poland with 40 countries from around the world represented. There are now more than 80 competitors from every continent. South Africa has sent entrants before, but this will be the first time under the official Miss South Africa Organisation banner.

The reigning Miss Supranational is Anntonia Porsild from Thailand, and South Africa is yet to secure a title.

Last year Miss South Africa 2019 Zozibini Tunzi represented the country at Miss Universe and took the title, while first runner-up Sasha-Lee Olivier went to Miss World.

CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation, Stephanie Weil explains: "We are delighted that a third finalist (the second runner-up) will now be able to shine on the international stage. Once Miss South Africa 2020 is crowned in August, and the two runners-up are announced, we will decide which candidate would do the best at which competition."

Says Gerhard Parzutka von Lipinski, President of the Miss Supranational Organisation: "It is with great pride and pleasure that we welcome the Miss South Africa Organisation as the newest member of the Supra family. Miss South Africa has a long history of launching the careers of many phenomenal women. We have been extremely impressed by the transformation the brand has undergone in the past year and we are looking forward to welcoming one of the top 3 of the 2020 competition to the 12th edition of Miss Supranational."

Miss South Africa 2020 will be crowned in the first weekend in August, as the country starts its Women's Month celebrations, with an entertainment-packed pageant which will be broadcast live on both M-Net and Mzansi Magic.

Stephanie revealed that she was delighted with the number of entries received to date from around the country. Those wishing to still do so have until Sunday at midnight.

Compiled by Graye Morkel

Source: Channel24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

