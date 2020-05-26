South Africa: Calls for a Unique Global Collaboration in the Fight Against COVID-19

26 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yousuf Vawda and Brook K Baker

Having stressed the importance of equitable global sharing of pandemic-related health products, President Cyril Ramaphosa must now declare support for the intellectual property pool for Covid-19.

On 14 May, President Ramaphosa joined 139 other heads of state, former heads of state, and other prominent public figures in signing a letter announcing support for The People's Vaccine.

The letter stated that "Governments and international partners must unite around a global guarantee which ensures that, when a safe and effective vaccine is developed, it is produced rapidly at scale and made available for all people, in all countries, free of charge."

The letter continued: "The same applies for all treatments, diagnostics, and other technologies for Covid-19. Now is not the time to allow the interests of the wealthiest corporations and governments to be placed before the universal need to save lives, or to leave this massive and moral task to market forces.

"Access to vaccines and treatments as global public goods are in the interests of all humanity. We cannot afford for monopolies, crude competition and near-sighted nationalism to stand in the way."

A week earlier, Ramaphosa spoke at the pledging event for the Access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, which raised...

