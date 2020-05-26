South Africa: Netflix to Stream Zimbabwean Rom-Com 'Cook Off'

26 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Leandra Engelbrecht

The Zimbabwean romantic comedy Cook Off is set to premiere on Netflix.

According to OkayAfrica, the film premiered in 2018 at the Rotterdam International Film Festival (IFFR) and has screened at over 15 films festivals around the world and won several awards.

The film centres on Anesu (Tendaiishe Chitima) a struggling single mother whose son enters her into a reality cooking show, where she must compete against qualified chefs and face her self-doubts.

According to the movie's website, a group of daring filmmakers "wanted to tell a different Zimbabwean story, a story about love, family and the joy we get from reality cooking shows".

The exciting news was shared on the movie's official Twitter account: "Cook Off is coming to Netflix. Huge moment for the cast and crew. Thank you all who supported us and cheered us on. The release date is coming soon."

Source: Channel24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
