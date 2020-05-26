South Africa: Level 3 - a Slightly Less Terrible Option

26 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

In a situation where no realistic options are good, President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government will have no choice but to accept the less terrible ones.

The Sunday night announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that we will be moving to Level 3 of the lockdown regulations from 1 June reveals much about what is going on in our politics and the power brokers' top echelons. It also shows how close to impossible governance in a democracy during a pandemic such as this is.

Ramaphosa's announcement was widely expected, and gave some important details about what will happen next. But much still needs to be fleshed out before the publication of the specific regulations.

In Level 4 and Level 5 all activities were prohibited, with a few exceptions. Unless something was on a list, you could not do it.

Under this new level, it appears that things are going the other way. All activities are allowed, unless explicitly listed as prohibited on the list.

This is a crucial shift, because it moves the onus of prohibiting actions on to government. The onus is no longer on individuals or groups to argue their case the other way.

Under Level...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
