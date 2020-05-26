Sudan: Man 'Killed for Being Nuba' in Sudan's South Kordofan

26 May 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kadugli — On Thursday last week, a man was killed by armed men wearing uniforms of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) near the South Kordofan capital of Kadugli, after he stated he belonged to the Nuba Reika tribe.

The Sudanese Human Rights and Development Organisation (HUDO) reported in a press statement yesterday that Awad El Wakeel (33) was travelling, together with three others, in a vehicle from El Keweik, 40 km north of Kadugli, to the capital on May 21.

When they reached El Berdab, five armed men dressed in RSF uniforms of Rapid intercepted them. They ordered them to get out of the car and asked them about their ethnic background.

After El Wakeel answered he belonged to the Reika tribe from the Nuba Mountains, they shot him dead on the spot. The other travellers were allowed to continue their journey.

El Wakeel's body was taken to the Kadugli Teaching Hospital and later buried in the town.

Radio Dabanga reported last week that members of the RSF raided El Berdab village, 27 km north of Kadugli, on May 13.

They asked the villagers about their ethnic background. Those belonging to a Nuba tribe, the majority of the villagers, were beaten. Nine people were killed. More than two hundred homes burned to ashes. At least 2,000 villagers fled to the nearby South Kordofan capital.

On May 14, men wearing RSF uniforms stormed the El Amara district in the eastern part of Kadugli. They beat the residents and set fire to several houses. At least five people were killed, and an unknown number of others were wounded.

A report by the African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) on violence in Sudan between March and May this year indicates that members of the army and the RSF continue to violate human rights in the country.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Cloud Hangs Over Tanzania's COVID-19 Data Updates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.