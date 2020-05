Sudan's Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced 156 new cases of COVID-19 including five fatalities.

The Ministry said, in its Sunday report on the pandemic,the new cases were reported in Khartoum State (142), Gezira (1), South Darfur (5), Kassala (2), White Nile (3) and East Darfur (3).

The new update raised the total accumulated number of cases in the country to 3976 including 170 fatalities and 503 recovered cases.