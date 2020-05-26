Ghana: Hearts Chief Executive Calls for Corporate Support for Clubs

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Accra Hearts of Oak, Mr Frederick Moore, has appealed to corporate Ghana to support football clubs due to the drastic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the pandemic has exposed the clubs' financial capacities and they needed to be supported to run effectively as they look forward to the resumption of football in the country.

"Two-thirds of revenue for the club had been lost within the period without football but they still have salaries and other essentials to pay for, making it difficult to run the club," he said over the weekend.

"That is why we need corporate Ghana to support because no club can survive without such support," he added.

Sponsorships and internally generated funds, the Hearts CEO said, had halted due to the pandemic and most of the clubs who hitherto rely on gate proceeds were feeling the devastating effects of COVID-19 on their finances.

"Even football clubs in Europe have struggled to manage football during this period. Ghana before COVID-19 was for a long time without an FA after the 'Number 12' expose' by Anas Aremeyaw Anas," he said.

"There is more to be done to support clubs. We need to put in place strategic partnerships to develop football.

"Making comparisons with other countries does not help because we have different dynamics but rather look out for the best practices and tap into it," he stated.

He called for clarity from the GFA as to when the league would resume, adding that, they must always put the nation first above any other thing.