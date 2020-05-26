Ghana: Hearts Chief Executive Calls for Corporate Support for Clubs

26 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Accra Hearts of Oak, Mr Frederick Moore, has appealed to corporate Ghana to support football clubs due to the drastic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the pandemic has exposed the clubs' financial capacities and they needed to be supported to run effectively as they look forward to the resumption of football in the country.

"Two-thirds of revenue for the club had been lost within the period without football but they still have salaries and other essentials to pay for, making it difficult to run the club," he said over the weekend.

"That is why we need corporate Ghana to support because no club can survive without such support," he added.

Sponsorships and internally generated funds, the Hearts CEO said, had halted due to the pandemic and most of the clubs who hitherto rely on gate proceeds were feeling the devastating effects of COVID-19 on their finances.

"Even football clubs in Europe have struggled to manage football during this period. Ghana before COVID-19 was for a long time without an FA after the 'Number 12' expose' by Anas Aremeyaw Anas," he said.

"There is more to be done to support clubs. We need to put in place strategic partnerships to develop football.

"Making comparisons with other countries does not help because we have different dynamics but rather look out for the best practices and tap into it," he stated.

He called for clarity from the GFA as to when the league would resume, adding that, they must always put the nation first above any other thing.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Europe Changes Short-term Visas Rules for Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.