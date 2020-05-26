South Africa: Jacob Zuma's Attack On the Judiciary May Have Crossed an Important Line

opinion

The latest episode of 'Zooming with the Zumas' questioned the integrity of the judiciary and some judges. Wittingly or unwittingly, the attack by Zuma was calculated to impair or had the effect of impairing the public's confidence in the judiciary.

The expected description of the judiciary in open and democratic countries is that it is virtuous, prudent, ethical, neutral and fair. Former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, his supporters and sympathisers seem not to share the view that South African courts and some judges are worthy of all the adjectives with which they are showered. In his last episode of Zooming with the Zumas, Zuma unambiguously launched an astonishing attack on the judiciary.

Numerous claims were made in the online broadcast by Zuma, the veracity of which are yet to be tested. My reading of the claims is that Zuma is contesting his innocence. Alternatively, he is saying that if he goes down, he takes a whole lot of accomplices with him to prison. Who can blame him? The National Assembly during his presidency dug its heels in deep to protect him from any accountability and publicly supported him as an innocent man.

"Some people in the judiciary have...