South Africa: Five Eastern Cape Municipal Workers Suspended After Alleged Theft of More Than R80 000

26 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Malibongwe Dayimani

Five Eastern Cape municipal workers have been suspended for allegedly stealing more than R80 000 from the Umzimvubu local municipality in the Eastern Cape.

Municipal manager Tobela Nota said the employees work in the traffic department as NaTIS (National Traffic Information System) administrators. He said the money, from license renewals and traffic fines, was meant to be deposited into a bank account. He said the deposit never happened.

Nota confirmed the suspensions and added that a criminal case was opened with SAPS.

No arrests

Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni confirmed the investigation.

"Police can confirm a case of theft that has since been transferred to the Mthatha Commercial Crime Unit. No arrest yet, investigation continues."

In a statement on Tuesday, Noto said: "The municipality confirms that an amount of R87 949 was unaccounted for and that a comprehensive investigation on the matter is under way."

Nota added: "The municipality remains committed in observing transparency throughout the matter. Corruption is a serious offence and any municipal employee found guilty of such a violation will be subjected to a disciplinary process or even arrested. I want to urge the public to remain confident in the municipal processes in dealing with the matter."

He said he will table a comprehensive report to council upon the completion of the investigation.

"As the country continues to observe the nationwide lockdown, the Umzimvubu local municipality pleads with residents to stay safe and take strict precautionary measures in public areas," said Nota.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Cloud Hangs Over Tanzania's COVID-19 Data Updates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.