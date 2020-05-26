South Africa: Five Eastern Cape Municipal Workers Suspended After Alleged Theft of More Than R80 000

Five Eastern Cape municipal workers have been suspended for allegedly stealing more than R80 000 from the Umzimvubu local municipality in the Eastern Cape.

Municipal manager Tobela Nota said the employees work in the traffic department as NaTIS (National Traffic Information System) administrators. He said the money, from license renewals and traffic fines, was meant to be deposited into a bank account. He said the deposit never happened.

Nota confirmed the suspensions and added that a criminal case was opened with SAPS.

No arrests

Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni confirmed the investigation.

"Police can confirm a case of theft that has since been transferred to the Mthatha Commercial Crime Unit. No arrest yet, investigation continues."

In a statement on Tuesday, Noto said: "The municipality confirms that an amount of R87 949 was unaccounted for and that a comprehensive investigation on the matter is under way."

Nota added: "The municipality remains committed in observing transparency throughout the matter. Corruption is a serious offence and any municipal employee found guilty of such a violation will be subjected to a disciplinary process or even arrested. I want to urge the public to remain confident in the municipal processes in dealing with the matter."

He said he will table a comprehensive report to council upon the completion of the investigation.

"As the country continues to observe the nationwide lockdown, the Umzimvubu local municipality pleads with residents to stay safe and take strict precautionary measures in public areas," said Nota.

Source: News24